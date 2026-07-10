Bengaluru GBA rule allows seizure and auction of abandoned vehicles
India
Bengaluru is taking action on abandoned and illegally parked vehicles.
Thanks to a new GBA rule, if you leave your ride unattended for too long, it could get seized and auctioned off.
The goal is simple: clear up crowded streets and make commuting smoother for everyone.
Krishna Byre Gowda urges parking compliance
Krishna Byre Gowda from the GBA says this move will help with traffic flow, city management, and public safety.
The GBA is urging everyone to stick to parking rules and not leave their vehicles lying around, so you don't risk fines or losing your car at auction.
The city's hoping residents will pitch in to keep things running better for all.