Bengaluru, Gurugram New Year parties stir up online debate
New Year's Eve in Bengaluru and Gurugram got people talking after videos of crowded, chaotic streets went viral.
In one clip, police help a woman through a packed Koramangala crowd; in another, people in Gurugram's Sector 29 are seen intoxicated, with some lying on the roadside and others wandering aimlessly.
These scenes have sparked fresh questions about safety and how people act during big public celebrations.
Internet reacts: freedom vs. responsibility
Social media is split—some say everyone should be free to celebrate as they like, while others worry about safety and changing social vibes.
Videos of bystanders helping out intoxicated partygoers show some community spirit, but there's also debate over whether sharing these clips helps or hurts public attitudes around big gatherings.