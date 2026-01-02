Bengaluru, Gurugram New Year parties stir up online debate India Jan 02, 2026

New Year's Eve in Bengaluru and Gurugram got people talking after videos of crowded, chaotic streets went viral.

In one clip, police help a woman through a packed Koramangala crowd; in another, people in Gurugram's Sector 29 are seen intoxicated, with some lying on the roadside and others wandering aimlessly.

These scenes have sparked fresh questions about safety and how people act during big public celebrations.