Next Article
Delhi fog grounds flights, air turns "very poor"
India
Delhi-NCR woke up to thick fog and chilly weather on Friday, with visibility dropping sharply after some light rain.
The IMD says temperatures will hover between 8-16°C today—definitely sweater weather.
Why does this matter?
The dense fog led IndiGo to cancel several flights, and visibility has dropped sharply, affecting travel.
To make things worse, the air quality index shot up to 386 ("very poor"), which isn't great for your lungs or outdoor plans.
With cold snaps expected to continue and pollution staying high, it's a good idea to stay warm and take precautions if you're heading out.