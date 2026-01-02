Bihar train delays: Frustrated passengers protest over poor updates India Jan 02, 2026

Passengers on the Samastipur-Katihar train in Bihar had a rough Thursday when their ride, supposed to reach Ujiarpur at 1:05pm finally rolled in at 3:38pm after stopping unexpectedly six times.

With no word from railway staff about what was going on, frustrated travelers confronted the driver and staged a protest right by the tracks.