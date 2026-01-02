Next Article
Bihar train delays: Frustrated passengers protest over poor updates
India
Passengers on the Samastipur-Katihar train in Bihar had a rough Thursday when their ride, supposed to reach Ujiarpur at 1:05pm finally rolled in at 3:38pm after stopping unexpectedly six times.
With no word from railway staff about what was going on, frustrated travelers confronted the driver and staged a protest right by the tracks.
New signaling system blamed for chaos
Turns out, the delays were linked to glitches in a recently installed automatic signaling system on the Samastipur-Barauni route.
It wasn't just this one train—six others got stuck too, including a special from New Delhi.
While railway officials promised fixes soon, many passengers say they're still waiting for real improvements and better communication.