Haryana government reshuffles police department after DGP's appointment

Haryana just gave its police leadership a big shake-up, appointing Ajay Singhal as the new Director General of Police (DGP) in January 2026. Along with Singhal's arrival, several top IPS officers—including Alok Mittal, Arshinder Singh Chawla, Kalaramachandran, and Dr. CS Rao—are moving into fresh roles.

Why bother? This isn't just about new faces at the top—it's meant to bring stability and fresh direction to Haryana's police force.

The reshuffle follows a Supreme Court rule that ensures senior officers like Singhal get a proper two-year run in their posts.

It also comes after the UPSC shortlisted Singhal and others for these key positions.

Who is Ajay Singhal? Singhal is an IPS officer from Rewari with an engineering degree from IIT Delhi.

Before stepping up as DGP, he led the State Vigilance Bureau.