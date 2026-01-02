India's new draft rules aim to bring social security to gig workers
India just rolled out draft rules that could finally give gig and platform workers—think delivery folks and app drivers—access to real social security.
To qualify, you need to be over 16, have an Aadhaar-linked e-Shram registration, and work with one app for 90 days or any mix of apps for 120 days in a year.
What's in it for gig workers?
If you're eligible, you get health insurance, life cover, accident protection, Ayushman Bharat benefits, and future pension support.
The companies (like food delivery or ride-hailing apps) will contribute 1-2% of their annual turnover, capped at 5% of the total payments made to gig workers, into a central fund for these benefits.
Why now—and what happens next?
A National Board will make sure the right people get these benefits.
These changes come right after a massive strike by over 100,000 gig workers across 22 cities demanding better pay and safety.
With India's gig workforce set to nearly double by 2030—even big strikes didn't slow down Zomato or Swiggy much—it's clear this sector is only getting bigger and louder about its rights.