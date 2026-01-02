Next Article
Mumbai's New Year: Fewer drunk drivers, lots of fines
India
Mumbai Police saw a big drop in drunk driving this New Year's Eve, booking 211 people—down 37% from last year.
Officers were out in full force at nearly 100 checkpoints across the city, keeping an eye on party hotspots and main roads.
Thousands fined for traffic violations
It wasn't just about drunk driving—cops handed out over 13,700 e-challans for things like skipping helmets, using phones while driving, and riding triple on bikes.
Altogether, these fines added up to ₹1.31 crore.
Commissioner Deven Bharti even showed up on the ground to oversee the action, with more than 17,000 police staff working through the night to keep things safe.