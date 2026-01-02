Mumbai's New Year: Fewer drunk drivers, lots of fines

Thousands fined for traffic violations

It wasn't just about drunk driving—cops handed out over 13,700 e-challans for things like skipping helmets, using phones while driving, and riding triple on bikes.

Altogether, these fines added up to ₹1.31 crore.

Commissioner Deven Bharti even showed up on the ground to oversee the action, with more than 17,000 police staff working through the night to keep things safe.