Fresh snowfall shuts key Kashmir roads, travel delays likely
Kashmir kicked off the new year with fresh snowfall, shutting down Mughal Road at Peer Ki Gali and Sinthan Road due to slippery conditions.
Gulmarg saw 2-3-inch of snow, Sonamarg and Sadna Top got 5-6-inch each, and Gurez's Tulail area was blanketed with up to a foot.
Why does this matter?
Travel between several districts is now disrupted, with snow clearance depending on better weather.
The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is still open during the day but expect slowdowns from construction and truck jams—plus, night travel is a no-go due to heavy truck convoys and the risk of being stranded in cold conditions.
While tourists in Gulmarg are enjoying the fresh snowfall, regular commuters should brace for delays and possible stranding until things clear up.
What's next for Kashmir's weather?
The forecast looks mostly dry until January 5, so no big storms soon—but nights will get colder as clouds move out.
If you're heading that way, pack warm and check updates before traveling!