Fresh snowfall shuts key Kashmir roads, travel delays likely

Why does this matter?

Travel between several districts is now disrupted, with snow clearance depending on better weather.

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is still open during the day but expect slowdowns from construction and truck jams—plus, night travel is a no-go due to heavy truck convoys and the risk of being stranded in cold conditions.

While tourists in Gulmarg are enjoying the fresh snowfall, regular commuters should brace for delays and possible stranding until things clear up.