Delhi's New Year's Eve crackdown: 11,500+ traffic challans in 1 night

What else went down?

There were 2,763 fines for missing Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC) and 1,255 for riding without helmets. Drunken driving and dangerous driving saw another 868 and 290 challans.

South East district led in PUCC violations (619), while Outer North had the most helmet (167) and drunk driving cases (85).

Central district topped parking offenses with 1,600 tickets. The police say they'll keep up the vigilance into the new year—so it might be time to double-check your papers before heading out!