Indore water contamination: 9 dead, probe underway
Nine people in Indore's Bhagirathpura area have died after drinking water got contaminated by a sewage pipeline leak.
The leak let bacteria from human waste enter the tap water, and lab tests confirmed the contamination.
Locals had complained about foul-smelling water since late December, but the issue turned deadly before it was fixed.
What's happening now
The broken pipeline—over 30 years old—has been repaired and safe water is being restored.
According to officials, between 1,400 and 2,456 people were affected, with 162 to 200 hospitalized (most are improving).
The government has promised ₹2 lakh compensation to each victim's family and has suspended two officials and dismissed one from service for negligence.
Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission wants answers within two weeks as concerns grow over basic water safety in the city.