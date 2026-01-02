Indore water contamination: 9 dead, probe underway

What's happening now

The broken pipeline—over 30 years old—has been repaired and safe water is being restored.

According to officials, between 1,400 and 2,456 people were affected, with 162 to 200 hospitalized (most are improving).

The government has promised ₹2 lakh compensation to each victim's family and has suspended two officials and dismissed one from service for negligence.

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission wants answers within two weeks as concerns grow over basic water safety in the city.