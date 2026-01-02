Delhi Metro to use anti-smog guns, mist sprays to fight pollution

DMRC has already installed 83 anti-smog guns at construction sites, with 20 more coming by January 15. Major stations like Kashmere Gate, Dwarka Sector-21, and Rajouri Garden are among those getting these upgrades.

More than just clean air

Mist spray systems are up and running at 37 busy metro stations—especially on main roads—and should cover more spots by January 20.

Plus, DMRC is adding some color by painting artwork on about 200 metro pillars (10 are done so far), and sprucing up central road dividers near 25 stations.