New Year's Eve in Gurugram: 300+ caught drunk driving

How the police handled it—and why it matters

Gurugram went all out with 5,400 officers at 78 checkposts, plus cranes to tow away over 70 illegally parked cars near hotspots like Sector-29 and Cyber Hub.

Faridabad had about 1,500 personnel issuing a total of 750 challans.

Getting caught means a ₹10,000 fine and losing your license for three months—not exactly the best way to start the year.

Gurugram actually leads Haryana in drunk driving cases, making up almost 40% of all such fines statewide this past year—a reminder that safe choices matter when celebrating.