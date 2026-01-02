New Year's Eve in Gurugram: 300+ caught drunk driving
Ringing in the New Year got a bit too wild for some—over 300 people were fined for drunk driving across Gurugram and Faridabad on New Year's Eve.
Police set up checkposts on busy roads like MG Road and Sohna Road, catching party-goers heading home from clubs, bars, and restaurants.
Faridabad saw even more action, with 200 drivers stopped at 18 posts.
How the police handled it—and why it matters
Gurugram went all out with 5,400 officers at 78 checkposts, plus cranes to tow away over 70 illegally parked cars near hotspots like Sector-29 and Cyber Hub.
Faridabad had about 1,500 personnel issuing a total of 750 challans.
Getting caught means a ₹10,000 fine and losing your license for three months—not exactly the best way to start the year.
Gurugram actually leads Haryana in drunk driving cases, making up almost 40% of all such fines statewide this past year—a reminder that safe choices matter when celebrating.