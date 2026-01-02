Andhra Pradesh's GST revenue hits all-time high in December

Andhra Pradesh just broke its own record, collecting ₹2,652 crore in GST for December 2025—a 5.78% jump from last year. This comes even after tax cuts on essentials and insurance that took effect a few months ago.

What's driving the growth? SGST collections rose to ₹1,102 crore and IGST settlements shot up to ₹1,549 crore, thanks partly to cracking down on ineligible credits in the energy sector.

The state's total GST haul for December touched ₹3,137 crore.

Outperforming the rest of India Andhra Pradesh has now beaten the national average for GST growth nine months straight—ranking second among southern states after Tamil Nadu.

While many states saw negative numbers this year, AP's steady rise stands out.