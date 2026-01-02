Delhi's New Year gridlock: City comes to a standstill

Despite extra police on duty and traffic diversions from New Year's Eve, drivers were stuck for over an hour on routes that usually take 20 minutes. The chaos led to a spike in violations—drunken driving cases jumped by over half compared to last year, and thousands got parking tickets.

Metro wasn't much better

If you thought the Metro would be your escape route—think again.

Stations like Central Secretariat and Kashmere Gate had entry lines stretching over 10 minutes long.

All in all, it was a real test of patience for anyone trying to move around Delhi on January 1st.