Delhi's New Year gridlock: City comes to a standstill
Delhi kicked off 2026 with massive traffic jams as crowds packed temples and hotspots like India Gate.
Google Maps was basically a sea of red, with roads like C-Hexagon and Ashoka Road crawling for hours.
Over 50,000 people showed up at India Gate and Kartavya Path, while the Delhi Zoo also saw more than 25,000 visitors.
Even police diversions couldn't save the day
Despite extra police on duty and traffic diversions from New Year's Eve, drivers were stuck for over an hour on routes that usually take 20 minutes.
The chaos led to a spike in violations—drunken driving cases jumped by over half compared to last year, and thousands got parking tickets.
Metro wasn't much better
If you thought the Metro would be your escape route—think again.
Stations like Central Secretariat and Kashmere Gate had entry lines stretching over 10 minutes long.
All in all, it was a real test of patience for anyone trying to move around Delhi on January 1st.