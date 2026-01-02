Delhi traffic violations soar 157% on New Year's Eve

Drunken driving cases jumped by more than half, hitting 857 this year. Parking tickets were even higher—5,783 people got fined for blocking roads. There were also thousands of fines for missing pollution certificates, over a thousand fines for riding without helmets, and hundreds of fines for dangerous driving.

Police stepped up enforcement everywhere

To keep things in check, special teams ran breathalyzer tests at major hotspots like Connaught Place and Hauz Khas.

In neighborhoods, they cracked down on stunts and speeding.

With 20,000 officers mobilized for law and order, and enforcement supported by CCTV and real-time coordination, Delhi Police went all out to manage the chaos.