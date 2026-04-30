Bengaluru hailstorm, heavy rain kill 7 as hospital wall collapses India Apr 30, 2026

Bengaluru got a break from the heatwave on Wednesday evening, but the sudden hailstorm and heavy rain brought more trouble than relief.

Seven people, including two children, lost their lives when a hospital wall collapsed during the storm.

Water quickly flooded major areas: even government buildings like Vidhana Soudha were not spared.