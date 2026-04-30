Bengaluru hailstorm, heavy rain kill 7 as hospital wall collapses
India
Bengaluru got a break from the heatwave on Wednesday evening, but the sudden hailstorm and heavy rain brought more trouble than relief.
Seven people, including two children, lost their lives when a hospital wall collapsed during the storm.
Water quickly flooded major areas: even government buildings like Vidhana Soudha were not spared.
Waist-deep water in Richmond Town, Shanthinagar
Parts of the city like Richmond Town and Shanthinagar saw waist-deep water and massive traffic jams.
Trees were uprooted at 50 places, metro services saw some disruptions, and emergency teams had to jump in to clear things up.