Bengaluru has only 800-900 public toilets for 14+ million residents
Bengaluru's got a serious public toilet problem: there are only about 800 to 900 toilets for more than 14 million people, meaning one facility serves up to 30,000 residents.
A recent B.PAC audit found that many toilets are either broken or in rough shape: more than half smelled bad, just six toilets were actually "Very Clean," and most aren't accessible for people with disabilities.
B.PAC urges repairs and 1,000+ toilets
To fix things, B.PAC is pushing for a quick citywide repair drive and better management under a dedicated authority.
They're also calling for basics like water supply, lighting, soap dispensers in every toilet, and more gender-inclusive and accessible options.
The group wants more than 1,000 new modern toilets built in busy spots like metro stations, because everyone deserves clean and usable facilities.