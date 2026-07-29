Bengaluru head constable hospitalized after BMTC bus row and assault
India
A Bengaluru head constable was hospitalized after a woman accused him of inappropriate behavior during their BMTC bus ride on July 28.
After a heated argument broke out inside the bus, the woman called her relatives, leading to a group of youths confronting and assaulting the officer near Gangammanagudi Circle.
Two complaints filed, cases under investigation
Two complaints were filed: one from the woman about misconduct, and another from the officer about being attacked.
Both cases are under investigation as police piece together what really happened.