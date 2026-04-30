Bengaluru hit by record 111.5mm April storm, 10 dead
Bengaluru was hit by a record-breaking storm on Wednesday evening, with 111.5mm of rain pouring down in just a few hours, the most the city has ever seen in April.
Sadly, the heavy rain caused major disruptions and led to 10 deaths, including seven people who lost their lives when a compound collapse near Bowring Hospital.
The Central Business District was especially hard-hit, with damaged vehicles adding to the chaos.
Rainfall nearly triple, 36°C heat persists
This single evening's rainfall was almost three times more than Bengaluru usually gets in all of April.
The weather department says there could be more showers and gusty winds until Friday, so keep those umbrellas handy.
Despite all this rain, temperatures are sticking around 36 degrees Celsius, still hotter than normal for this time of year.