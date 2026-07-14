Bengaluru hits 33.6°C and sets new July temperature record
India
Bengaluru just set a new July temperature record, reaching 33.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, over five degrees Celsius hotter than the city's usual average for this month.
The previous high was 33.3 degrees Celsius way back in 1914 and again in 1926, so this is definitely a big jump.
Monsoon break warms Bengaluru, HAL 34°C
The spike is thanks to a break in the southwest monsoon, which has made things unusually warm across the region.
HAL observatory saw temperatures climb to 34 degrees Celsius, while Kempegowda International Airport reported slightly cooler readings at about 32.9 degrees Celsius.
IMD forecasts 34°C highs, 21°C lows
According to IMD, expect partly cloudy skies and windy days ahead, with highs sticking around 34 degrees Celsius and lows dipping to about 21 degrees Celsius over the next couple of days.