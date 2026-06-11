Bengaluru homemaker loses ₹98.4L to Delhi Police impersonation scam
India
A 60-year-old homemaker in Bengaluru lost ₹98.4 lakh after scammers pretended to be Delhi Police, accused her of money laundering, and threatened her with a fake Supreme Court warrant.
Over two months, she was pressured into transferring her savings and even pledging gold jewelry.
Her family caught on, and she reported the fraud on June 5.
Calls and WhatsApp used, police probe
The scammers used calls and WhatsApp video chats to look legitimate, claiming her bank accounts were under investigation.
They convinced her to send money for verification with promises it would be returned.
Police have registered a case under cybercrime laws and are now working to track down the culprits and recover the stolen cash.