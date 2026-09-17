Bengaluru man chases nurse wife with machete, throws acid 

Venkatesh chased her to the clinic's basement parking area, where he attacked her with the machete before throwing the acid at her.

Eyewitnesses reported that Madhumitha raised an alarm and ran into the parking area of Narayana Clinic, prompting hospital staff and locals to intervene.

Some bystanders even tried to hit Venkatesh with stones in a bid to protect her.

However, he threatened the onlookers who were recording the attack when they tried to intervene.