Bengaluru man chases nurse wife with machete, throws acid
What's the story
A 26-year-old nurse was brutally attacked with a machete by her husband in JP Nagar 3rd Phase, Bengaluru, on Thursday morning. The incident occurred near a private clinic where the victim, identified as Madhumitha, has been working for one-and-a-half years. The attack took place around 9:15am when Madhumitha had stepped out for breakfast. Her husband, Venkatesh from Tamil Nadu, arrived on a bike carrying a knife, machete, and acid.
Incident details
Bystanders, hospital staff came to Madhumitha's rescue
Venkatesh chased her to the clinic's basement parking area, where he attacked her with the machete before throwing the acid at her.
Eyewitnesses reported that Madhumitha raised an alarm and ran into the parking area of Narayana Clinic, prompting hospital staff and locals to intervene.
Some bystanders even tried to hit Venkatesh with stones in a bid to protect her.
However, he threatened the onlookers who were recording the attack when they tried to intervene.
Arrest details
Traffic police personnel intervened
Traffic police personnel stationed nearby noticed the commotion and intervened. They arrested Venkatesh as he tried to escape the scene after the attack.
Madhumitha, who suffered serious injuries in the incident, is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.
The motive behind this brutal attack is yet to be ascertained by authorities who are questioning Venkatesh.