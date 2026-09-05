Bengaluru hospital named nodal DNA center for identifying Nepal remains
If you have family from Karnataka missing in Nepal, Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru is now the nodal center for collecting DNA samples from first-degree relatives of victims from Karnataka reported missing in Nepal.
This move, following a September 1 press note issued by the Embassy of India in Kathmandu, aims to match DNA from relatives here with unidentified remains found in Nepal, making it easier to bring closure for families.
Doctors verify relationship and collect DNA
At Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru, doctors will first confirm your first-degree relationship to the missing person and then collect a DNA sample.
To keep things smooth, bring a government ID (like Aadhaar), a recent passport-size photograph, and any document proving your relationship.
The samples are sent for forensic analysis and matched with data from Nepal, helping connect loved ones across borders.