Bengaluru hospital wall collapse kills 7, CM Siddaramaiah announces ₹5L
India
A sudden wall collapse at Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru, triggered by heavy rain and hail on April 29, took the lives of seven people, including locals and visitors from Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, and Assam.
In response, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah suspended an executive engineer and announced ₹5 lakh for each victim's family.
MLA Rizwan Arshad oversees compensation
Compensation is being handed out under MLA Rizwan Arshad's watch.
After meeting with officials on April 30, the chief minister called out hospital authorities for not preventing the disaster and issued a notice to the hospital head.
He also told city officials to clear drains, trim risky trees, and add barricades at flood-prone spots, hoping to keep Bengaluru safer as monsoon season nears.