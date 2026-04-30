Bengaluru hospital wall collapse kills 7, CM Siddaramaiah announces ₹5L

MLA Rizwan Arshad oversees compensation

Compensation is being handed out under MLA Rizwan Arshad's watch.

After meeting with officials on April 30, the chief minister called out hospital authorities for not preventing the disaster and issued a notice to the hospital head.

He also told city officials to clear drains, trim risky trees, and add barricades at flood-prone spots, hoping to keep Bengaluru safer as monsoon season nears.