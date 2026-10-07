Bengaluru hotel management student Anima injured in Domlur knife attack
India
A 22-year-old hotel management student from Kerala named Anima was hurt in a knife attack at Kanakadasa Park, Domlur, Bengaluru, on Tuesday, October 6, night.
She and her male friend, also a hotel management student from Kerala, were confronted by an unknown person about being in the park, which quickly turned into an argument.
Police register case, search for suspect
When the situation escalated, Anima stepped in to protect her friend and ended up with a minor lip injury.
The attacker ran off right after.
Police have registered a case and are actively searching for the suspect.