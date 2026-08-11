Bengaluru man kills daughters, attempts suicide over marital disputes
What's the story
In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his two young daughters at a five-star hotel near Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. The accused, SG Imran (40), is said to have strangled his five-year-old daughter Shaik Zehara and 10-year-old daughter Shaik Zoya before attempting suicide by slitting his throat, Times Now reported, citing police officials. The bodies of the children were found on the bed while Imran was discovered critically injured in the toilet.
Family turmoil
Imran left note mentioning marital issues
Imran is said to have been facing marital disputes with his wife and suspected her of infidelity. He allegedly left a note mentioning these issues.
"I didn't want my kids to grow up with this kind of mother, so I decided to kill them and myself," police sources quoted him as saying.
After the incident, the hotel's security staff rushed Imran to Manipal Hospital in Bengaluru.
Case progress
Police investigating the matter
The incident came to light when hotel cleaning staff found the bodies of the children after receiving no response from their room.
Deputy Commissioner of Police GK Mithun Kumar confirmed that Imran admitted to killing his daughters.
"We are registering a murder case," Kumar was quoted as saying, adding that further investigation is underway.
The motive behind this tragic incident is still being determined as police contact family members for more details.
Helpline
Please seek help if you're having suicidal thoughts
If you or anyone you know is suffering from suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to AASRA for suicide prevention counseling. Its number is 022-27546669 (24 hours).
You can also dial Roshni NGO at +914066202000 or COOJ at +91-83222-52525.
Sneha India Foundation, which works 24x7, can be contacted at +91-44246-40050, while Vandrevala Foundation's helpline number is +91-99996-66555 (call and WhatsApp).