Bengaluru-Hyderabad in 2 hours? Work on high-speed rail begins
Big travel upgrade incoming—work has started on the Bengaluru-Hyderabad high-speed rail, aiming to cut the trip from 8.5 hours to just two.
This is part of a massive ₹16 lakh crore push for new rail lines announced in the latest Union Budget, and could make zipping between these tech hubs way easier.
Land acquisition is the main challenge
Karnataka's stretch covers 100km from Tumakuru, needing 176 hectares (including some forest areas).
South Central Railway has requested the state government to appoint a dedicated Nodal Officer to streamline land acquisition.
The goal: faster, smoother travel for everyone between two of South India's busiest cities.
The route will have stops at Devanahalli and Kodihalli
The route will have stops at places like Devanahalli (for easy airport access) and Kodihalli (linking up with other high-speed lines and Namma Metro).
Minister M.B. Patil calls it a "Growth Connector," hoping it'll help talent and business flow even faster across South India's major hotspots.