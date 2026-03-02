Bengaluru-Hyderabad in 2 hours? Work on high-speed rail begins India Mar 02, 2026

Big travel upgrade incoming—work has started on the Bengaluru-Hyderabad high-speed rail, aiming to cut the trip from 8.5 hours to just two.

This is part of a massive ₹16 lakh crore push for new rail lines announced in the latest Union Budget, and could make zipping between these tech hubs way easier.