Bengaluru influencer 'Amuku Dumuku Manju' faces FIR alleging pub harassment
India
Bengaluru influencer known online as Amuku Dumuku Manju is facing serious allegations after an FIR was filed against him.
He's accused of harassing a female server at a pub event, holding her hand and making inappropriate comments, and intimidating others.
Manju allegedly forced selfie, threatened complainant
The FIR also says Manju forced another woman to take a selfie with him and verbally abused her when she refused.
After a video of the incident was posted on social media, he allegedly threatened the complainant with death.
His mother is also accused of using abusive language over the phone.
Police have registered the case under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and say they're investigating.
"Further action will be taken based on the inquiry."