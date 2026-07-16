Bengaluru influencer 'Amuku Dumuku Manju' faces FIR alleging pub harassment

The FIR also says Manju forced another woman to take a selfie with him and verbally abused her when she refused.

After a video of the incident was posted on social media, he allegedly threatened the complainant with death.

His mother is also accused of using abusive language over the phone.

Police have registered the case under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and say they're investigating.

"Further action will be taken based on the inquiry."