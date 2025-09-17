Bengaluru is getting 5 municipal corporations instead of 1
Bengaluru is getting a major upgrade in how it's run. The city is moving from the old Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike to a new system called the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).
Soon, there'll be five separate municipal corporations, each split into two zones, and the whole city will be redrawn into 400 wards.
Expect the final ward names by September 26—this clears the way for long-awaited local elections.
Mapping out the new wards
The five corporations are being mapped out based on geography and population.
West Bengaluru gets 110 wards (think Rajajinagar and Malleswaram), Central has 63 (including CV Raman Nagar and Shanthi Nagar), North covers 75 (like Yelahanka and Hebbal), while East has 50 (KR Puram and Mahadevapura).
South Bengaluru is expected to have around 90-100 wards covering BTM Layout, Jayanagar, Yeshwanthpura, and RR Nagar—with the goal of enabling more localized and effective governance, according to officials.