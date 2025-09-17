Bengaluru is getting 5 municipal corporations instead of 1 India Sep 17, 2025

Bengaluru is getting a major upgrade in how it's run. The city is moving from the old Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike to a new system called the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

Soon, there'll be five separate municipal corporations, each split into two zones, and the whole city will be redrawn into 400 wards.

Expect the final ward names by September 26—this clears the way for long-awaited local elections.