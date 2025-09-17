Next Article
Kerala: 14 booked, 7 in custody in POCSO case
India
V.K. Sainudheen, a Bekal Sub-District Education Officer, was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a 16-year-old boy over nearly two years.
Police say he met the teen through a dating app, and the accused gave the boy money after the assaults.
After his arrest, Sainudheen was suspended from his job for violating civil service rules.
Special police team is handling the case
The abuse came to light when the boy's mother found a stranger at home and reported it to police.
Fourteen people—including Sainudheen, an RPF officer, and a Youth League leader—have been booked under the POCSO Act; seven are in custody while one is on the run.
A special police team is handling the case, with more charges filed in other districts as investigations continue.