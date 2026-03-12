Bengaluru IT officer duped by astrologer, loses ₹35 lakh jewelry

Shekar vanished with both the ornaments and his parrot

After collecting the jewelry and charging an initial ₹50,000 for rituals, Shekar warned that skipping the ceremony could bring disaster on Sathyanarayan's family.

Soon after, Shekar vanished with both the ornaments and his parrot, stopped answering calls, and even issued threats.

Sathyanarayan filed an FIR on March 5; police are now searching for the absconding astrologer under charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust.