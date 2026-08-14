Bengaluru IT professional earning ₹90,000 rejects ₹2L suitor's homemaker demand

At their meeting (set up by her mom), he asked if she'd either contribute one-half of household expenses or stop working.

Nandini firmly refused both options, saying she's committed to staying independent.

When he questioned why women need financial independence, she suggested he find someone who prefers being a homemaker.

After rejecting the proposal and paying for her share of the bill, Nandini shared the story online, sparking lots of support and praise for standing up for herself.

Even her mom eventually accepted Nandini's choice.