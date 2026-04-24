Bengaluru Krupanidhi College CET candidates told to remove janeu, protests India Apr 24, 2026

At Bengaluru's Krupanidhi College, students taking the CET on April 24 were told to remove their janeu (sacred threads) before entering the exam hall.

Some, like Anand Sudhir Rao, complied to avoid any trouble with their exams, but this move sparked protests and a police complaint from parents.

The situation brings back memories of similar incidents last year that caused public outrage and led to government action.