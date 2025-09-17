Next Article
Bengaluru: KSRTC driver dies of heart attack, saves passengers
India
On Tuesday, a KSRTC bus driver, Rajeev Beerasala Chakanni, suffered a fatal heart attack while operating on the Bengaluru-Davangere route.
Even as he felt the emergency coming on near Nelamangala toll gate, he managed to pull the bus safely to the roadside—protecting all five passengers onboard.
Incident raises questions on health risks, emergency support for drivers
Chakanni had been with KSRTC since 2005 and was known for handling long-distance routes like Bengaluru-Davangere on premium Rajahamsa busses.
His actions in his final moments have sparked fresh concern about the tough conditions and health risks faced by public transport drivers.
No passengers were hurt, but this incident highlights why regular health checks and better emergency support for drivers really matter.