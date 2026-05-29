Bengaluru launches Namma 112 helpline powered by VANKI AI
Bengaluru just got a tech upgrade for emergencies: meet Namma 112, the city's new all-in-one helpline for police, fire, and ambulance services.
Powered by VANKI, an AI that understands and translates 16 languages (including Kannada, Hindi, French, and Arabic), the system makes sure language isn't a barrier when you need help fast.
Namma 112 serves Bengaluru's diverse population
Namma 112 is designed with Bengaluru's diverse crowd in mind: locals, migrants, and even foreign nationals can get assistance in their own language.
As Seemant Kumar Singh, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, put it: Namma 112 will ensure that every person in Bengaluru can access emergency services without any barriers.
Bengaluru Traffic Police use ASTraM AI
On top of that, Bengaluru Traffic Police use ASTraM, an AI platform to tackle traffic jams.
Using real-time data from cameras and sensors (and developed with Dutch experts), it helps clear the way for emergency vehicles and smooths out traffic across the city.