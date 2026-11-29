Bengaluru man Abhyuday Purohit booked over ex's private videos
A man from Bengaluru, Abhyuday Purohit, has been registered in a case against him for allegedly sharing private videos of his ex-live-in partner on adult websites.
The woman only found out when friends alerted her earlier this month.
Even though, after they parted ways, she asked him to delete the recordings, he admitted to keeping them.
Woman files complaint, police register case
After learning about the leak, the woman filed a complaint with South-East Division Cyber, Economic and Narcotics (CEN) police on November 25 and shared links as evidence.
Police quickly registered a case and taken up an investigation.