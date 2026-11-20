Bengaluru man arrested after allegedly killing stepson and injuring wife
A Bengaluru man named Sudeep has been arrested after allegedly killing his 18-year-old stepson and injuring his wife during a heated argument at home.
The conflict reportedly started because Sudeep suspected his wife, Seema, of having an affair.
Neighbors had noticed frequent fights and alerted the apartment owner, B Mallayya, at around 9pm on November 16.
Sudeep charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita
When officers entered the apartment, they found Seema injured and locked in a room, while Soham, her son, was found dead in the bathroom.
Sudeep had already fled, but was later caught.
Based on Seema's account, he now faces charges of murder and attempted murder under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.