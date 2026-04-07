Bengaluru man Basudev Malik held for allegedly killing Sunil Nayak
India
A Bengaluru man, Basudev Malik, has been taken into custody for allegedly murdering his friend Sunil Nayak.
Police say Malik befriended Nayak while secretly having an affair with Nayak's wife, Pushpa.
Things took a dark turn when Malik reportedly killed Nayak and tried to hide the crime by putting the body in a plastic bag and dumping it in Bommasandra Industrial Area.
Police seize murder weapon, seek accomplices
The police have seized the murder weapon and are actively investigating if anyone else was involved.
They are working to gather solid evidence against Malik and any possible accomplices to make sure justice is served.