Bengaluru man Basudev Malik held for allegedly killing Sunil Nayak India Apr 07, 2026

A Bengaluru man, Basudev Malik, has been taken into custody for allegedly murdering his friend Sunil Nayak.

Police say Malik befriended Nayak while secretly having an affair with Nayak's wife, Pushpa.

Things took a dark turn when Malik reportedly killed Nayak and tried to hide the crime by putting the body in a plastic bag and dumping it in Bommasandra Industrial Area.