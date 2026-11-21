Bengaluru man Fayaz Pasha arrested after wife Sujatha's body found
A 24-year-old man, Fayaz Pasha, has been arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly murdering his wife Sujatha and dumping her body near a park.
Police found Sujatha's remains on November 6, which led them to Fayaz.
The couple had only been married for five months.
Police say Fayaz Pasha stabbed Sujatha
Their relationship was troubled by frequent arguments, mostly because Fayaz suspected Sujatha of cheating.
Even after trying to work things out, the fights kept happening until one turned deadly.
Police say Fayaz stabbed Sujatha during a heated argument and then tried to hide what happened.
Investigations are still ongoing as authorities look into the full story behind this heartbreaking case.