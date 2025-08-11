Next Article
Bengaluru man jumps into compound to escape stray dogs
A Bengaluru software engineer jumped into a residential compound late at night to escape stray dogs, but instead of help, he was accused by residents of theft and trespassing.
Even after showing his documents and explaining the situation, the residents didn't believe him and took away his phone.
Residents refused to check CCTV footage
The residents refused to check CCTV or call the police, holding onto his phone for about 30 minutes until a neighbor finally confirmed his story with footage.
The engineer pointed out that entering private property to avoid danger is allowed by law.
This incident comes as Bengaluru faces a growing stray dog problem.