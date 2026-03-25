Bengaluru man kidnaps wife after attacking her grandmother India Mar 25, 2026

A 59-year-old woman was attacked at her Ambedkar Nagar home in Bengaluru on Wednesday, all because of a family dispute.

Her granddaughter had been staying with her after facing problems with her husband, Kiran.

Things took a violent turn when the woman's younger brother Manigandan, Kiran, and their associates showed up, leaving the grandmother injured and kidnapping the granddaughter.