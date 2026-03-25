Bengaluru man kidnaps wife after attacking her grandmother
India
A 59-year-old woman was attacked at her Ambedkar Nagar home in Bengaluru on Wednesday, all because of a family dispute.
Her granddaughter had been staying with her after facing problems with her husband, Kiran.
Things took a violent turn when the woman's younger brother Manigandan, Kiran, and their associates showed up, leaving the grandmother injured and kidnapping the granddaughter.
The accused are currently on the run
The woman is now recovering at St. John's Hospital and is thankfully out of danger.
Police have filed attempted murder and domestic violence charges against Manigandan, Kiran, and two others involved.
Authorities are currently searching for those responsible.