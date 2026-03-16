Bengaluru: Man killed for refusing to pay extortion money
India
A 45-year-old Jeep mechanic, Rasheed Pasha, was attacked and killed in Bengaluru's Wilson Garden on Sunday night (March 15, 2026) after he refused to pay ₹50,000 in protection money to three men.
The assault happened near Bada Makan Road, right in front of his children, just hours after Pasha started building a new shop.
Police are searching for the attackers
Locals rushed Pasha to the hospital, but he didn't survive.
Police have filed a murder case and are searching for the attackers. Deputy Commissioner of Police Akshay Machindra said they've received the medical report and are investigating.
Extra police have been deployed in the area to keep things calm, as residents are shaken by what happened.