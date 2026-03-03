Bengaluru: Man killed over footstep at popular dosa joint
India
A 35-year-old man named Shashikumar was stabbed to death at a popular dosa joint in Bengaluru late Monday night.
The fight reportedly started over someone accidentally stepping on another's foot, but quickly turned violent.
Two men, Manjunath and Bhagyaraj (also known as Papu), allegedly attacked Shashikumar with a sharp weapon, leaving him fatally injured on the spot before fleeing.
Accused men yet to be arrested
Police responded quickly, rushed to the spot, and sent Shashikumar's body for postmortem.
Constable Mehaboob Pasha filed a complaint and the police are probing the exact sequence of events.
The accused fled immediately after the assault, and police are making efforts to trace and apprehend them; the investigation is ongoing.