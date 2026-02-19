Bengaluru: Man kills elderly woman to clear ₹8 lakh debt India Feb 19, 2026

A 70-year-old woman named Shobha was murdered in her Bengaluru home at about 1:03am while her husband, who is mentally challenged, was present but didn't realize what was happening.

The attacker, Shivakumar—a 35-year-old wholesale shop owner—police allege he entered the house to clear an ₹8 lakh debt and ended up killing Shobha before stealing about 450g of gold jewelry worth roughly ₹65 lakh.

The crime was discovered when a doctor arrived for her husband's physiotherapy session.