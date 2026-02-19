Bengaluru: Man kills elderly woman to clear ₹8 lakh debt
A 70-year-old woman named Shobha was murdered in her Bengaluru home at about 1:03am while her husband, who is mentally challenged, was present but didn't realize what was happening.
The attacker, Shivakumar—a 35-year-old wholesale shop owner—police allege he entered the house to clear an ₹8 lakh debt and ended up killing Shobha before stealing about 450g of gold jewelry worth roughly ₹65 lakh.
The crime was discovered when a doctor arrived for her husband's physiotherapy session.
CCTV footage helped police track down the suspect
CCTV footage caught Shivakumar fleeing on his scooter right after the murder and even returning later to blend in with bystanders.
Using camera footage and technical analysis, police quickly tracked him down overnight.
They've recovered the scooter, knife used in the crime, and his phone as evidence.
The investigation is still ongoing at Nelamangala Town Police Station.