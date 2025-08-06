Next Article
Bengaluru: Man kills estranged friend's wife, dies by suicide
A tragic incident unfolded in Bengaluru when 27-year-old Mandira Mandal was found murdered in her rented apartment, where she lived with her six-year-old son.
Police say Suman Mandal, a friend of her estranged husband, slit her throat during an argument and then died by suicide in the same house.
Both Mandira and Suman were originally from West Bengal.
Investigation underway
Mandira had been living apart from her husband Bijoy for two years. Suman visited her that evening, which ended fatally after a dispute.
The Hebbagodi police have registered a murder case and are focusing their investigation on the relationships between those involved, while awaiting post-mortem results to piece together the timeline.
Updates are expected as the investigation continues.