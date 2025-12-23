Next Article
Bengaluru man kills wife during divorce dispute, then turns himself in
India
A tragic incident unfolded in Bengaluru when Balamurugan, 40, shot and killed his wife Bhuvaneshwari, 39, near Basaveshwara Nagar. The couple was separated and in the process of legal separation/divorce proceedings.
After the shooting, Balamurugan went straight to the police and surrendered. He now faces murder charges.
What led to this?
Balamurugan and Bhuvaneshwari had been separated for over a year due to ongoing marital issues. Things got worse after she filed for divorce and he received the notice about a week before the incident.
Police are also looking into how he managed to get an illegal firearm for the attack.