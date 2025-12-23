Next Article
Punjab on alert after new ISI-backed terror threat
India
Punjab is stepping up security after a warning about possible infiltration by militants backed by Pakistan's ISI, with military sites in Pathankot as potential targets.
Police say extra checkpoints and more forces are now in place, especially along key roads from the border.
Why it matters
This region isn't new to threats—it's home to important army bases and highways, and has seen deadly attacks before, like the 2015 Dinanagar incident and the 2016 Pathankot Air Force base attack.
The latest alert means authorities are working hard to keep things safe for everyone living or traveling through this area.