India summons Bangladesh High Commissioner second time in week
The Indian government has summoned Bangladesh High Commissioner Riaz Hamidullah for the second time in a week. The development follows Bangladesh's Foreign Ministry's summons to Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma to express "grave concern" over incidents targeting Bangladeshi diplomatic missions in India. The Bangladeshi Foreign Ministry highlighted its concerns over events outside the Bangladesh High Commission and the residence of the High Commissioner in New Delhi on December 20, 2023.
India expresses concerns over 'deteriorating security environment'
The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had earlier summoned Hamidullah to express concerns over a "deteriorating security environment" in Bangladesh. The MEA alerted the envoy to plans by "certain extremist elements" to create security challenges around the Indian mission. It also rejected what it called a "false narrative being propagated by extremist elements" regarding recent developments in Bangladesh.
Bangladesh's interim government faces criticism
The MEA also noted that Bangladesh's interim government has not conducted a thorough investigation or provided credible evidence regarding these incidents. Hamidullah was summoned a day after a Bangladeshi leader issued a threat to isolate India's northeastern states, referred to as the Seven Sisters. However, the MEA did not specifically mention this remark in its statement.
Bangladesh protests escalate, India tightens security
The situation in Bangladesh has been tense after the killing of anti-India activist Sharif Osman Hadi. Protesters claimed an "Indian hand" for Hadi's death, leading to vandalism and arson. In a separate incident, Dipu Chandra Das was lynched for allegedly making "blasphemous" remarks. This, in turn, led to protests by Hindu organizations outside the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi and anti-Bangladesh protests in Kolkata.
Security heightened at diplomatic missions amid protests
In light of these developments, security has been tightened outside the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi with three layers of barricades and 15,000 additional police and paramilitary forces, as reported by India Today. Apart from Delhi, anti-Bangladesh protests also erupted in Kolkata during the day. As a result, the Indian High Commission in Dhaka has also increased security due to anti-Bangladesh protests.