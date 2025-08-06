Bengaluru man loses ₹1.77cr in digital arrest scam

Accused used name 'Sandeep Jadhav'

Between July 5 and 15, the victim made several online payments before realizing it was a scam, finally reporting it on July 23.

Police have filed a case for cheating, identity theft, and impersonation under cybercrime laws.

The accused used the name "Sandeep Jadhav" and officials say this is part of a trend where scammers link victims to high-profile cases to scare them.

Investigators are working to track down those behind it and prevent more digital arrest scams like this one.