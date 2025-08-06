Bengaluru man loses ₹1.77cr in digital arrest scam
An 81-year-old retired man in Bengaluru lost ₹1.77 crore after a scammer pretended to be a Mumbai cop and claimed his Aadhaar was tied to money laundering with Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal.
The fraudster sent fake arrest warrants and pressured him into transferring huge sums to so-called "safe" accounts.
Accused used name 'Sandeep Jadhav'
Between July 5 and 15, the victim made several online payments before realizing it was a scam, finally reporting it on July 23.
Police have filed a case for cheating, identity theft, and impersonation under cybercrime laws.
The accused used the name "Sandeep Jadhav" and officials say this is part of a trend where scammers link victims to high-profile cases to scare them.
Investigators are working to track down those behind it and prevent more digital arrest scams like this one.