51 doctors fired for long absence from work in Kerala
Kerala's Health Department has let go of 51 doctors from the Medical Education Service after they stayed absent from work for way too long, even after being given several chances to return.
The decision, announced on Wednesday, is all about keeping hospitals running smoothly and opening up spots for people who are ready to show up and serve.
Long absences were disrupting daily operations
The department said these long absences were disrupting daily operations.
Now, they've told the Medical Education team to watch out for similar cases and take strict action if needed.
Cutting ties with these doctors is part of a bigger push to make sure everyone in Kerala gets reliable healthcare without unnecessary delays.